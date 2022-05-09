Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10.

Shares of A opened at $121.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.49 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

