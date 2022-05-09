Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $855.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.