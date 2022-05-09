Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.15

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 4139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agora by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agora by 57.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $22,266,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $21,056,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Agora by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,615 shares during the last quarter.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

