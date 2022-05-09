Agrello (DLT) Price Tops $0.0006

Agrello (DLT) traded down 41% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Agrello has a total market cap of $80,406.80 and $37.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 47.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,148.28 or 1.00233921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00100598 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.