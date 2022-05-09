Air France-KLM (AFLYY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS: AFLYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/4/2022 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “
- 4/26/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63).
- 4/22/2022 – Air France-KLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
AFLYY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Air France-KLM SA has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.07.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
