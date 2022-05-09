Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 146 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Airtel Africa has a one year low of GBX 75.57 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 163.14 ($2.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.95.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

