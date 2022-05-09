Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $11.16 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

