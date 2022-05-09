Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALLK stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Allakos by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Allakos by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

