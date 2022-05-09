Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ALLK stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19.
ALLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.
About Allakos (Get Rating)
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
