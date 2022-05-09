Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 29,370 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 411.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,912,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,519,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.91. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.