Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 369,083 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 368.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 92,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,263,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,194,613. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

