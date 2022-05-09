Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $130,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5,138.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $16.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.77. 4,153,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.94 and its 200 day moving average is $424.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.92 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

