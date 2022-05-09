Allen Investment Management LLC Has $9.78 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 814,721 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,519 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.21 on Monday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,287,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,382,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $229.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.