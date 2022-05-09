Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,664 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $35,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $11.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.29. 9,349,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,292. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.05 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

