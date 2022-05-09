Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,887,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,679. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.30 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.40.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

