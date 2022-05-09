Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 2.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Moody’s worth $208,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,976,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2,546.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock traded down $14.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $284.46 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.62.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

