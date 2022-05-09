Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 94,137 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,431 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 94,137 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $84,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $20.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,773,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.78.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

