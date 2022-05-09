Allen Investment Management LLC Takes $14.42 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 72,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $38.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $545.69. 698,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,348. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $540.28 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

