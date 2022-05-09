Allen Operations LLC Buys 4,600 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Allen Operations LLC raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Affirm accounts for about 10.1% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allen Operations LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Affirm worth $72,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $16,300,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Portland Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,984,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,585,646. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

