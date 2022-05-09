Allen Operations LLC Purchases 65,505 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Allen Operations LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,505 shares during the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up 2.6% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allen Operations LLC owned 0.15% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.82.

DNA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 29,596,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,035,107. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

