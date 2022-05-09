AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:CBH opened at $9.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

