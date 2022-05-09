Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after purchasing an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

ALLY stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.