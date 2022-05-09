Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $52.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,261.20. 84,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,615.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,757.47. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total value of $41,682,827.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,452 shares of company stock worth $125,766,998 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

