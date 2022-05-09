AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 235.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,884 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

