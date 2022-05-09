AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 835 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $141,115,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.55.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $206.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.23 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

