AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,837 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,764,609. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

