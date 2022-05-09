AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA opened at $184.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.07 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.