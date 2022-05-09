AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $119.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

