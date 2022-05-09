AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 808.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,890 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRRM stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 38.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

