AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $409,274,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,238,000 after buying an additional 520,523 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 498,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 312,913 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after buying an additional 281,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.