AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after buying an additional 1,031,132 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,996,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

CFG stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

