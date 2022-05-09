AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,940,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $101.93. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.