Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,567 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,729 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 498,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTLR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

