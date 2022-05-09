Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

