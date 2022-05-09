Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

