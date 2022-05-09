Alps Advisors Inc. Has $759,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.48%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.