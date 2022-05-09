Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its position in LTC Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

