Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $713,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 228,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE:VNO opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

