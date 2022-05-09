Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -619.88%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

