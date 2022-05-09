Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $736,000 Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UDR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UDR opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
