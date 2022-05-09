Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $736,000 Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in UDR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 298.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.