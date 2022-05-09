Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BELLUS Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $821.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. Research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

