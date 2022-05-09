Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

