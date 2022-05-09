Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,532 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,254,000 after buying an additional 534,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 174.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,658,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,156,000 after acquiring an additional 317,401 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $76.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $71.62 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

