Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,880 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $64.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.