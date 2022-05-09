Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Cut to C$67.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

ASGTF stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

