Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$65.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.55.

Shares of AIF opened at C$46.15 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$44.56 and a 1-year high of C$72.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.04.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.2371971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at C$481,641.71. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

