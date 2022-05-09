AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $9.83 Average PT from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

AMC traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 249,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,674,281. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.71. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

