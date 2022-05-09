AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in AMERCO by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AMERCO by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $540.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.48. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $523.94 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

