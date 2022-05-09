Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.49. 25,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,726. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.57.
In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ameren (Get Rating)
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
