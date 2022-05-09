American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $96,313,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 312.4% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 637,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 937,073 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 832,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,694,094. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

