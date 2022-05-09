American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.80

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 72346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $701,205,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 843,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

